Hemp (OTCPK:HEMP) sales from premium hemp flower, Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush, is likely to reach $2M at the end of Q2 as it already chased the $1M mark reported in last week of May 2020.

As the product experiences rapidly rising demand, the company has focused most of its resources and personnel on growing and processing a very successful high CBD hemp grow in Southern Oregon which secures its revenue for the rest of 2020.

Global industrial hemp market is estimated to grow to $26.6B by 2025, recording a CAGR of 34% from 2019 levels.