Total (NYSE:TOT) is considering the conversion of its 93K bbl/day Grandpuits oil refinery to a biorefinery, and a final decision will be made this fall, French labor union CGT says.

At a meeting yesterday with the refinery's workers, Total's European refining and chemicals director raised the possible conversion of the plant to produce hydro-treated vegetable oil, similar to Total's former 160K bbl/day refinery at La Mede, CGT tells Argus.

Total is weighing the future of Grandpuits because of ongoing problems with the 160-mile pipeline that provides 90% of its crude feedstock.

The union estimates the initial cost of repairing the pipeline, which connects the plant with the Atlantic port of Le Havre, at €250M-€300M ($285M-$340M).