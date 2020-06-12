UK-based Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY) is terminating its planned C$2.8B acquisition of Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF), Canada's biggest movie-theater chain.

Cineworld (the owner of American's second-largest theater chain, Regal) says it's become aware of certain breaches of their arrangement agreement.

And it says a material adverse effect has occurred with respect to Cineplex (which is claiming that it hasn't breached their agreement and that a material adverse effect hasn't occurred).

Cineworld is also reserving its right to seek damages related to the breaches it's alleging.

The deal would have created the biggest cinema chain in North America, but faced severe headwinds in a time when the COVID-19 pandemic created a zero-revenue environment for theaters.