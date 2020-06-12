A Kansas regulator discloses it is considering an investigation into whether Evergy's (NYSE:EVRG) agreement with Elliott Management could end up costing consumers.

The deal with Elliott established a committee within Evergy's board to explore whether the utility should be sold or implement a significant cost-cutting program.

Kansas Corporation Commission staff is "very concerned that Elliott's focus on increasing shareholder value will place Evergy's customers at a high risk of paying higher rates or receiving lower quality service in order to support an increase in shareholder value," according to a filing.