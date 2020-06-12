Quarterly S&P rebalancing spurs several late movers

In accordance with its usual quarterly rebalance, S&P Dow Jones is shifting several companies between its S&P 500, MidCap 400 and SmallCap 600 indexes.

Headlining the changes are three companies joining the S&P 500: Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY). Making room for them are three companies now moving down to the MidCap 400: Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS).

SmallCap 600 members Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA), Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are moving up to the MidCap 400; moving down to the SmallCap 600 to make space are Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX). After hours: QLYS -2.1% ; GBCI -2.1% ; MDRX +1.8% .

Meanwhile, Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD), Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL), Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) and Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) are also joining the MidCap 400. After hours: MIDD +3.6% ; QDEL +3% ; UNVR +3.4% .

Also moving down to the SmallCap 600 from the MidCap 400 are NOW (NYSE:DNOW), Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI). And Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) will be removed from the MidCap 400 as no longer representative of the market space. After hours: DNOW +3.7% ; REZI +4% ; DDS -2.9% .