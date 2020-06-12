Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) is expected to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy "imminently," Financial Times reports.

The company is nearing the end of a grace period after skipping a $14.8M interest payment last month, and may file for Chapter 11 protection before the deadline to pay the debt on June 14, according to the report.

Extraction announced earlier it would pay $16.7M in retention agreements to 16 executives to keep them with the company, a move seen by investors as a precursor to bankruptcy.