Two Trump-administration agencies are in conflict over who will handle an investigation of Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) acquisition of graphics site Giphy, Politico reports.

The Justice Dept. and Federal Trade Commission are fighting over which of them should review the deal, according to the report. Facebook wasn't required to report the deal for antitrust review because of exemptions in federal merger law, but now the two agencies are looking to review it of their own accord.

And the resolution could be important, Politico notes, as the FTC has been more reluctant to challenge Facebook deals in the past.

The two agencies also collided last year as both disputed the scope of a probe into Facebook monopolization.

Facebook earlier said it was pausing integration activity amid an investigation by UK competition watchdogs.