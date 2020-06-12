The wait for a return to blockbuster moviegoing is a little longer today. Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) is giving another two weeks' delay to the opening of Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

The high-profile, $200M film had become the bellwether for a cautious reopening of theaters in several areas, which planned to show "library films" until they acquired the blockbuster new content on July 17. Now Tenet is moving to July 31.

As a sort of makeup, Warner Bros. is making previous Nolan film Inception available to theaters as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

And there's yet no delay for Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Mulan - currently set for a July 24 opening - which now moves into pole position as the heavily watched feature to test moviegoers' appetite to get back into the dark.