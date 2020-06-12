First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) has asked Canada's ambassador to Mexico to intervene in an escalating tax dispute with Pres. Lopez Obrador's government.

The miner wrote to Canadian ambassador Graeme Clark this week and is hoping to set up a meeting with Lopez Obrador, CEO Keith Neumeyer tells Reuters.

First Majestic, which owns several mines in Mexico, disputes $209M in reassessments issued by Mexico's tax authority and says it proposed three settlement offers since 2018 - all rebuffed - before initiating a trade challenge last month.