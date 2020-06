Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) isn't done with heavy media moves today, following up its delay of July's Tenet with a corresponding postponement for Wonder Woman 1984.

The sequel to 2017 hit Wonder Woman was set for release Aug. 14; it's now moving to Oct. 2.

That puts it well out of summer's reach, but with widespread predictions about how attendance will go as theaters try to reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Warner pushed the release of Tenet two week, to July 31 from July 14.