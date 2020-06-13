Grantham on 'fourth great stock market event' in his career

If talk is increasingly turning to whether the stock market's outperformance is totally untethered from some Depression-esque economic figures, it's a good time to check in with noted bubble talker Jeremy Grantham.

In an interview with Patrick O'Shaughnessy, Grantham notes he's fascinated with today's market situation, but then he loves "analytical problems, data. My idea of heaven - I know it's politically incorrect - is the coronavirus. It's flooding me with interesting, contradictory, questionable data," and he calls it the fourth great market event of his career.

He feels less certain about this one than in the previous three, though, where "rightly or wrongly, we took a position."

After noting that the old healthy system that featured mean reversions has diverged in the past 20 years, with an increase in monopoly, he's asked whether "Don't fight the Fed" needs to be augmented with "Don't fight FAANG" (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Google (GOOG, GOOGL)).

Looking back at riding out the 2000 tech bubble, he notes he was perfectly happy to ignore what the Fed was doing. "I think if you're going to be an investor going for value, you have to be prepared to ignore little things like the Fed."

The Fed "swamping the system with paper" isn't going to address unemployment that could top 20%, he says. In the short term a lot flows to the market; "But my guess is, based on history, when the earnings are finally presented as down 30%, 40%, 50%, the P/Es will drop and the market will decline. That is at least the risk, is it not? So you have today a market that is at the same price it was last June when everything looked great. And everything is not great now, and we know it."

As for the FAANGs and today's situation, it's "novel in a completely different way."

"You need a good value model that deals with intellectual capital, that deals with growth, and with quality and stability," Grantham says. "You need to get far away from simple-minded P/E and price-to-book when you're dealing with these guys. Maybe they're expensive; that's not what I do these days. They are not Cisco of 2000. They are not 65 times earnings. They're growing fast and they're fairly high-priced, but you should be careful dismissing these guys," he says, pointing to the companies' skill in playing off countries against each other and playing loose with political influence.

Turning to another favorite Grantham subject - natural resource scarcity - he notes that today you have to divide commodities into three groups; oil, metals and food. Oil is a special case ("in the long run, there isn't that much fracking oil ... Probably outside 2.5 years worth of global supply") and food is rife with interesting issues, so he makes a case for the discount in metals. "But ignore iron ore and aluminum" in favor of the interesting nickels and tins and "all of those other metals that we need in our high-tech world. They are all beginning to run out. They all have supply pressure on them"

Traditional petroleum-based transportation is "done," he says, making a case for electric vehicles as tech brings their costs down. Oil may have peaked, or it may come three or four years from now. But "you won't get rich shorting traditional oil stocks from here. They have just been crushed, and crushed, and re-crushed, as has the price of oil."

He says the Grantham Foundation is invested at 60% in venture capital: "the most amazing, and interesting and dynamic opportunities. And green tech is one of the most exciting of all of them."

