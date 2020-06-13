American Express lands green light in China

The People's Bank of China gave final approval to American Express (NYSE:AXP) for a network clearing license to be run by a joint venture.

The American Express joint venture will be the first foreign credit card company to launch onshore operations in China.

Notably, the approval comes against a backdrop of increased tension between the U.S. and China.

American Express expects to begin processing transactions later this year in China.

Rival Visa (NYSE:V) is still waiting on its China approval for an application put forward in 2018.