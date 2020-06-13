British Airways is being called a national disgrace by politicians in London for the company's handling of employees during the pandemic.

The airline is taking on criticism for cutting 12K jobs and downgrading the terms of employment for others.

British Airways is also taking legal action against the government, along with Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) and easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF), over the new 14-day quarantine policy for travelers arriving from abroad.

Shares of parent International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCPK:ICAGY) are down 59% since the pandemic started.