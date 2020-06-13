The FDA approves Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Gardasil 9 for the prevention of oropharyngeal and other head and neck cancers caused by HPV Type 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52 and 58 in both females and males.

The vaccine was previously approved in females ages 9 - 45 for the prevention of cervical, vulvar, vaginal, and anal precancerous or dysplastic lesions caused by HPV Types 6, 11, 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58 and genital warts caused by HPV Types 6 and 11.

It was previously approved for males ages 9 - 45 for the prevention of anal cancer caused by HPV Types 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58; anal precancerous or dysplastic lesions caused by HPV Types 6, 11, 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58 and genital warts caused by HPV Types 6 and 11.