AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) inks an agreement with Europe's Inclusive Vaccines Alliance, led by Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, under which the company will supply up to 400M doses of Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine, currently dubbed ADZ1222 (originally ChAdOx1 nCoV-19), beginning in late Q4 at no profit.

AZN recently signed deals in the UK, U.S. and with CEPI and Gavi the Vaccine Alliance to supply 700M doses in addition to a deal with the Serum Institute of India to supply IB doses to low- and middle-income countries.

Manufacturing costs will be offset by government funding.

A Phase 2/3 trial in the UK launched last month.

AZN's 2020 financial guidance remains unchanged.