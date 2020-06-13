Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announces positive results from a U.S. pivotal study evaluating its MiniMed 780G Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop insulin pump in adolescent and adult diabetics. The results were virtually presented at the Scientific Sessions of the ADA.

The device, CE Mark'd this week, features a default target of 100 mg/dL (with an option of 120 mg/dL), programmable insulin action time from two to eight hours and automatic corrections every five minutes.

Average A1C levels of 7.0% with overall time in range (70-180 mg/dL) of 75% and overall time below range (less than 70 mg/dL) of 1.8%.

Autocorrection contributed 22% of all bolus insulin.

Participants in SmartGuard (closed loop) 95% of the time.

At the default setting, mean sensor glucose was 144 mg/dL overall and 148 mg/dL overall.

No severe hypoglycemia or diabetic ketoacidosis occurred.

Time in range at the default setting was 76% overall at the 2-3 hour active insulin time (AIT) and 79% at the 2 hour AIT.

The data will support a U.S. marketing application.

