Atlanta police chief Erika Shields resigns

Atlanta head of police Erika Shields just resigned after officers fatally shot a black man the night before in a Wendy’s parking lot, according to city Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

"It has become abundantly clear that over the last couple weeks in Atlanta is that while we have a police force full of men and women who work alongside our communities with honor respect and dignity, there has been a disconnect with what our expectations are, and should be as it relates to interactions with our officers and the communities in which they are entrusted to protect."

"Because of her desire that Atlanta be a model of what meaningful reform should look like across this country Chief Shields has offered to immediately step aside as Police Chief so that the city may move forward with urgency and rebuilding the trust so desperately needed throughout our communities."

“I do not believe this was a justified use of deadly force,” Bottoms said. Rayshard Brooks, 27, reportedly fell asleep in his vehicle and failed a sobriety test. Video capture from a mobile phone shows a struggle with police, who shot him as he fled.