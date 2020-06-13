Dividends have seen widespread cuts and suspensions during the coronavirus pandemic but they aren't dead, and investors should take a step back and assess their dividend stocks, Barron's reports in this weekend's edition.

Dividend-paying stocks that make it through the pandemic in good shape could enjoy greater demand, given the outlook for continued low interest rates and political pressure on share buybacks.

Barron's believes these eight companies have the financial strength to maintain and perhaps even increase their dividends during the crisis: Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Roche Holdings (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).