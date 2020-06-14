U.S. states weigh risks of further reopening

As coronavirus cases spike nationwide, Utah and Oregon have put any further economic reopenings on hold, while states like Texas, Arkansas and Arizona pledged to keep going.

It comes as California, which implemented the country's first statewide stay-at-home order, entered the most expansive phase of its gradual reopening Friday.

Across the country, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Western New York was expected to enter Phase 3 of reopening on June 16 and the Capital Region should move to Phase 3 on Wednesday.