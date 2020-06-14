Following a nearly 50% bounce from a March bottom, the S&P 500 plunged nearly 6% on Thursday, suffering its worst day since March.

"How much does it cost to have hurricane insurance on a piece of land that had never had a hurricane - not very expensive. But it's more expensive because we just had a hurricane," said Stacey Gilbert, portfolio manager at Glenmede Investment. "It tells you how much the market has repriced the risk."

The price of S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) three-month 5% out-of-the-money put options - a standard portfolio protection - went from 1.3% of the S&P 500 spot price in December, to 2.9% last week and just under 5% on Thursday.