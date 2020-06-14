JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, June 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+733.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+18.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JKS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.