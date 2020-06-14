Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVA) announces encouraging preliminary results from a China-based Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating CoronaVac, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in 743 healthy volunteers.

Data from the Phase 2 portion showed a neutralizing antibody seroconversion rate north of 90% on a 0,14-day schedule (two shots 14 days apart).

On the safety front, there have been no severe adverse events reported.

It plans to file a report on the results and a proposed Phase 3 protocol to China's National Medical Products Administration in the "near future."

It is collaborating with Sao Paulo-based Instituto Butantan on Phase 3 trials to be conducted in Brazil.