Hong Kong’s Disneyland (NYSE:DIS) theme park to reopen on June 18, albeit with a reduced number of visitors and with all the safety measures, reports Reuters.

Safety measures include maintaining social distancing in queues, restaurants, disinfection to be carried out more frequently, hand sanitizers, temperature screening, face mask and a health declaration.Hong Kong's current tally is at 1,110 infections and 4 deaths.

While many restrictions have been lifted, Hong Kong’s borders still remain almost fully closed and group gatherings are limited to eight people.

Ocean Park, the city’s other theme park, reopened on Saturday