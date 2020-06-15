"The second wave has begun," said William Schaffner, a professor at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, outlining the need for social distancing and mask-wearing, but "cannot imagine" a second shutdown due to the impact of the first one.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan also said Sunday that the U.S. economic recovery hinged on effective public health measures, and "right now, it's relatively uneven."

S&P 500 futures (SPX) are now off by more than 3% as the choppy trading continues following Thursday's brutal selloff and Friday's partial rebound. Dow and Nasdaq futures are down 3.8% and 2.6% , respectively.