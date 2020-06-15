24 Hour Fitness Worldwide has filed for Chapter 11, unable to keep up with debt payments following an extended shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It's also permanently closing 100 locations, nearly a quarter of its gyms, which could potentially leave the gym playing field smaller for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) and Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB).

Roughly 28 of 100 U.S. gym members are expected to bail this year, according to trade group International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association.

