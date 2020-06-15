BP (NYSE:BP) will take an estimated $13B-$17.5B in impairments and writedowns in the second quarter after revising its long-term price assumptions.

What changed? "With the COVID-19 pandemic having continued during the second quarter of 2020, BP now sees the prospect of the pandemic having an enduring impact on the global economy, with the potential for weaker demand for energy for a sustained period."

In addition, BP "reset its price outlook to reflect that impact and the likelihood of greater efforts to 'build back better' towards a Paris-consistent world" as it aims to "become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner."