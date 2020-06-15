Overseas markets are flashing red as investors question whether fresh coronavirus outbreaks could hold back the global economic recovery.
Nikkei (NYSEARCA:EWJ) -3.5%; KOSPI (NYSEARCA:EWY) -4.8%; Shanghai (NYSEARCA:FXI) -1%; Hang Seng (NYSEARCA:EWH) -2.2%; Sensex (BATS:INDA) -2.1%; FTSE 100 (NYSEARCA:EWU) -2.2%; CAC 40 (NYSEARCA:EWQ) -2.7%; DAX (NYSEARCA:EWG) -2.7%; STOXX Europe 600 -2.4%.
More than 20 U.S. states are seeing a pickup in COVID-19 cases, Tokyo reported a jump over the weekend and a fresh outbreak in Beijing led officials to close the Xinfadi market.
Chinese economic data also showed a smaller bounce back in May than economists had expected, with retail sales falling for a fourth straight month and industrial output rising less than forecast.
