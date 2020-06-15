Many investors have focused on the apparent disconnect between the economy and stock valuations. More recently, the conversation has turned to the disconnect between Wall and Main Street, Goldman Sachs analyst David Kostin and team write in their U.S. Weekly Kickstart. The S&P 500 has rallied 36% off its lows. But hedge and mutual funds followed by Goldman Sachs gained 45% over the same period. While, astonishingly, a basket of the most popular stocks traded by so-call retail investors has returned 61%.

What are DIY investors buying? Below are the 20 stocks within Goldman's "Retail Trading Favorites" basket that have outperformed the S&P 500 and hedge/mutual fund indices:

Value stocks, which have been out of vogue, saw brief resurgence in May, but most of that evaporated in June.

Still, analysts write, "We believe most investors should include some value exposure in their portfolios, although the degree will depend on time horizon and risk tolerance." But then there's this, "In the medium-term, the challenge is determining which laggards are value opportunities and which leaders will experience fundamental growth that justifies current elevated valuations."

Tech stocks will continue to outperform, they say, while stocks with weak balance sheets have recovered far less during the recent value rally.

Main Street euphoria is at least to some extent responsible for the market's wild V-turn. This week, we should get more visibility into whether Main Street will defend its buying with more buying, or whether it will panic and drive prices lower.

What do Seeking Alpha's market prognosticators think the next couple weeks bring?