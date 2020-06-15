The number of publicly accessible charging points for electric vehicles jumped 60% in 2019 to reach 862,118, the IEA wrote in its annual Global EV Outlook.

Fast chargers accounted for 31% of the total, reflecting efforts to build critical infrastructure ahead of an expected boom for EVs, which accounted for just 1% of all vehicle sales last year.

Along with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) - which posted a 150% increase for China car registrations in May - there are numerous charge point providers like Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and ChargePoint, whose shareholders include Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY).