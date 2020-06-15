More Chinese technology companies are looking to list locally amid recent tensions over U.S. listing requirements.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMI), China's largest computer chipmaker, is planning to delist from the New York Stock Exchange this month and preparing for an offering on Shanghai's new Star market, FT reports.

That could give SMIC some of the fresh capital it needs to take on global competitors. "Technology wise, SMIC is at least five years away from TSMC," said Xu Tao, semiconductor analyst at Citic Securities.