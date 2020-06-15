United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) has priced its public offering of $100M of 5.000% Fixed-to-Floating Senior Notes due June 15, 2030 at 100% of the principal amount of the senior notes.

The senior notes will have an initial fixed interest rate from and including June 17, 2020, but excluding June 15, 2025, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year and June 15, 2025 onwards, notes will bear interest at a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR, plus a spread of 487 bps, payable quarterly in arrears on March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year.

Closing date is June 17, 2020.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.