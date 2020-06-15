The shift toward a self-driving future may take a leap forward this week as the U.S. Department of Transportation launches the Automated Vehicle Transparency and Engagement for Safe Testing Initiative.

It intends to provide "an online, public-facing platform for sharing automated driving system on-road testing activities," as there is currently no centralized database (for example, crash report requirements vary from state to state).

Who is expected to take part? GM's Cruise, Uber (NYSE:UBER), Alphabet's Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and Toyota (NYSE:TM), along with states California, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.