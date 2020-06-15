Following similar deals with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is partnering with Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to develop chips for its 5G equipment.

While the company, which competes with Ericsson and Huawei, had previously said its 5G products could not reach the market in time due to delays by one supplier - identified by analysts as Intel - it's now using cheaper chips and diversifying its supply.

By the end of 2020, Nokia aims to have the custom chips in more than 35% of its 5G shipments and to reach a rate of 100% by the end of 2022.