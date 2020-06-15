Early premarket gainers and losers

As of 5:50 AM, here are the stocks that are up most and down most in early premarket trading.
Gainers
HGSH +224% on volume of 440K
VTVT +44% on volume of 89K
CHNR +32% on volume of 60K
FLDM +31% on volume of 10K
GNC +20% on volume of 41K
NETE +20% on volume of 40K
TVIX +19% on volume of 101K
JFIN +18% on volume of 46K
Losers
XOG -22% on volume of 140K
CTIB -22% on volume of 5K
KBSF -16% on volume of 5K
HTZ -14% on volume of 470K
LLIT -14% on volume of 11K
PCG -14% on volume of 34K
XRF -13% on volume of 6K