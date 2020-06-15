Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) inks a non-exclusive research and clinical collaboration agreement with Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) to evaluate its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) MGTA-117 for conditioning sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia patients receiving the latter's base editing therapies.

Conditioning is done to prepare a patient receiving edited cells that need to engraft in the bone marrow to be effective. Currently, this is done via chemotherapy or radiation, both of which are associated with significant toxicities.

MGTA-117 targets only hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells while sparing immune cells, potentially capable of clearing space in bone marrow to support long-term engraftment and rapid recovery.

Under the terms of the partnership, Beam will fund study costs related to its base editors when combined with MGTA-117 and Magenta will be responsible for all other development costs related to the ADC. Each company will retain all commercial rights to their respective candidates and technologies.