VTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) is up 45% premarket on the heels of results from the Phase 2 Simplici-T1 study evaluating TTP399 as an adjunct to insulin therapy in adults with type 1 diabetes.

The results demonstrate that TTP399, a once-a-day pill, reduces HbA1c and improves time in range, without increasing hypoglycemia or any signal for adverse events including diabetic ketoacidosis.

Patients randomized to TTP399 achieved better glycemic control (improved HbA1c) while reducing insulin dose (0.41%, p=0.01) as compared to placebo-treated group, where reduction in insulin dose was associated with a worsening in HbA1c.