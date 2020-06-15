Thinly traded nano cap Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) is up 118% premarket on increased volume in reaction to positive data from a Japan-based Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate topical sofpironium bromide gel, 5% in patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating on the hands, feet and underarms).

The 281-subject study, conducted by development partner Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., met the primary and secondary endpoints.

53.9% of treated patients achieved at least a 50% reduction in gravimetric sweat production and improved to a score of 1 or 2 in a scale called HDSS at the end of treatment, compared to 36.4% for vehicle (placebo) (p=0.003), the primary endpoint.

On the safety front, the most common treatment-related adverse events were nasopharyngitis (14.2%), dermatitis at the application site (8.5%) and erythema (reddening of the skin) at the application site (5.7%). All were considered mild or moderate.

Kaken has filed a marketing application in Japan. It also has development and commercialization rights in Korea, China and certain other countries in Asia.

