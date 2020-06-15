iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) -2.9% sees a huge turnaround in Q2 revenue at $260M-270M against prior expectations of Q2 to be down modestly from Q1 revenue of $193M. Q2 consensus is $182.82M.

Strong order growth for premium products, namely the Roomba i7 Series and s9 Series, and Braava jet m Series.

Q2 International revenue is expected to decline modestly, as growth in Japan will offset softness in Europe.

Higher revenue, better gross margin and diligent expense management will lead to Q2 operating profitability from guidance of sizeable non-GAAP loss from operations. Q2 consensus adj. EPS is -$0.71

