H&M Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK:HNNMY) reports sales fell 50% in FQ2 to 28.7B crowns vs. the consensus average of 27.5B crowns.

Online sales were up 36% during the quarter.

The company says 18% of its 5,058 stores are still closed due to the pandemic. H&M's total sales for the period of June 1 to June 13 fell 30% in local currencies.

A full earnings report is due out from H&M on June 26.