IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) announces positive 18-month data from a Phase 3 (listed as a Phase 2 in ClinicalTrials.gov) clinical trial evaluating C5 inhibitor Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

At month 18, the relative reduction in the mean rate of GA was 28.1% in the Zimura 2 mg arm and 30.0% in the 4 mg arm.

In October 2019, the company announced positive 12-month data from the trial.

A second pivotal study, ISEE2008, testing Zimura 2 mg, will launch this month.

Management will host a conference call today at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.