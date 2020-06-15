Macau casino stocks are lower after Beijing tightens lockdown restrictions due to dozens of new COVID-19 cases being reported in the capital over the weekend. Government officials are testing tens of thousands of residents nearby where a cluster of positive cases turned up.
The development could create more concerns over when international traffic will return to Macau. The sector was in a slow recovery from its mid-March lows.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is down 4.79% in premarket action, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is showing a 4.73% drop and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is off 3.88%. MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is off 8.01% in the early session.