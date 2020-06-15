Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) has received favorable coverage decisions for Prolaris from three new commercial health plans including one of the top five national providers of health insurance.

The first new coverage policy became effective on June 8, 2020, the second becomes effective today and the third one on July 31.

In combination, these health plans cover ~26M commercial lives bringing total commercial coverage for Prolaris up to 55M lives.

Prolaris is a genetic test that directly measures tumor cell growth. The Prolaris test paired with both prostate-specific antigen and Gleason provides the level of aggressiveness of a patient’s individual prostate cancer.