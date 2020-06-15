United Development short-seller, Kyle Bass, comes under SEC scrutiny - WSJ
Jun. 15, 2020 United Development Funding IV (OTCPK:UDFI)
- The investor who made millions from short-selling Texas real estate lender United Development Funding IV (OTCPK:UDFI) and whose accusations led to civil and criminal investigations against the lender is now the subject of an SEC investigation.
- The SEC is now looking at whether Kyle Bass and his hedge fund, Hayman Capital Management, made false or misleading statements about UDF that amounts to market manipulation, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The investigation is in early stages and may not lead to any formal claims.
- In a separate lawsuit, a Texas appeals court allowed a UDF suit against Bass and Hayman Capital to proceed last year.
- Bass and his firm had accused UDF of operating a Ponzi scheme. He earned ~$37M by short selling REIT UDF IV.
- In 2018, United Development Funding agreed to a consent orders with the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations.