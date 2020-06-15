Enrollment is underway in a Phase 3 clinical trial, COV-BARRIER, evaluating Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Olumiant (baricitinib), an oral JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor licensed from Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), in hospitalized COVID-19 patients including those with at least one elevated marker of inflammation but not on mechanical ventilation.

The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients receiving 4 mg of baricitinib each day (with background therapy) who die or require non-invasive ventilation/high-flow oxygen or invasive mechanical ventilation by day 28 compared to placebo (with background therapy).

The trial will enroll ~400 participants across sites in the U.S., Europe and Latin America.

The FDA approved Olumiant in June 2018 for rheumatoid arthritis.