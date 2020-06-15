Saying that "a change in investor perspective is due," KeyBanc raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from Sector weight to Overweight with a price target of $82, a 38% upside.

Analyst Weston Twigg writes that Intel is "staging its comeback" with aggressive moves into new markets and the 10nm product launch tailwinds.

Despite losing its manufacturing technology lead, Twigg calls Intel "the best-positioned company to take advantage of the next wave of compute, beyond PCs, phones, and tablets."