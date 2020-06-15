Rubicon Organics (OTCQX:ROMJF) has signed supply agreements with both Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC) and the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) for the sale and distribution of Simply Bare Organic cannabis to provincial and private cannabis retailers.

The company along with its distribution arrangement with Agro-Greens Natural Products Ltd., now sells its products to all four western Canadian provinces and Ontario.

Initial purchase orders and shipments are expected in the next week. AGLC is responsible for regulating private retail cannabis, the distribution of cannabis and operation of Alberta's only legal online cannabis store, AlbertaCannabis.org, while the BCLDB is the sole wholesale distributor and public retailer of non-medical cannabis in British Columbia.