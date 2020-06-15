The FDA has granted Breakthrough Device Designation to Thermo Fisher Scientific's (NYSE:TMO) Oncomine Precision Assay to identify low-grade glioma patients with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 and 2 (IDH1 and IDH2) mutations who may be suitable for Agios Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AGIO) vorasidenib.

The designation, akin to Breakthrough Therapy status for a drug, provides for more intensive guidance on development by the FDA, the involvement of more senior agency personnel, the assignment of a case manager and priority review of the marketing application.

The companies have been collaborating on companion diagnostics since 2017.