In a move to materially reduce expenses, Medley Capital's (NYSE:MCC) advisers agree to an expense support agreement that will cap their management fee and all of MCC's other operating expenses at $677,000 per month.

The cap excludes interest expenses, certain extraordinary strategic transaction expenses, and other expenses approved by the special committee.

The cap will be in effect from June 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2020.

Extends term of the investment management agreement and administration agreement with MCC Advisors LLC through the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020.

Continues to explore strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. Houlihan Lokey, the special committee’s financial adviser, has started a review process.