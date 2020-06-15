Nike (NYSE:NKE) added Juneteenth as a new paid company holiday.

The company made the announcement to add the U.S. celebration of the end of slavery to its list of annual official days off in a letter to employees last week. CEO John Donahoe's letter also stated that board and executive team will diversify Nike's workforce and will track the progress of hiring black, Latinx and female employees

There was some pushback against Nike when it decided to feature Colin Kaepernick as a spokesperson in 2018, but sales growth has seen strong since then and shares have matched the return of the S&P 500 Index.