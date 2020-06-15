In a blog post, Walmart announced it is "joining forces" with Shopify (NYSE: SHOP ) to open the Walmart (NYSE: WMT ) Marketplace.

"As we launch this integration with Shopify, we are focused on U.S.-based small and medium businesses whose assortment complements ours and have a track record of exceeding customers’ expectations. We’re excited to be able offer customers an expanded assortment while also giving small businesses access to the surging traffic on Walmart.com," the co. said.

The integration will allow Shopify sellers to list their items on Walmart.com. Walmart intends to onboard 1,200 sellers this year.

Shopify shares jump 4% pre-market.